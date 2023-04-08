LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville is investigating after an off-campus incident involving a student allegedly committing acts of animal cruelty.
The school in Louisville shared on Saturday afternoon that it was aware of an off-campus incident.
"We take reports of occurrences like this very seriously. After hearing about this off-campus incident, the university immediately relayed all relevant information to the appropriate authorities for further investigation," UofL posted.
A UofL spokesperson said the incident is under investigation by University of Louisville Police Department and the university's student affairs.
