University of Louisville Generic (High-Res)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville is investigating after an off-campus incident involving a student allegedly committing acts of animal cruelty.

The school in Louisville shared on Saturday afternoon that it was aware of an off-campus incident.

"We take reports of occurrences like this very seriously. After hearing about this off-campus incident, the university immediately relayed all relevant information to the appropriate authorities for further investigation," UofL posted.

A UofL spokesperson said the incident is under investigation by University of Louisville Police Department and the university's student affairs.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags