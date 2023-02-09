LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager accused of killing a 24-year-old man in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Lloyd Mason, 19, is charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. During his Thursday morning court appearance, Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson raised Mason's bond to $150,000.
Louisville Metro Police said Tisby was found shot on East Oak Street, near South Preston Street, shortly after midnight on New Year's Day. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said he died just before 1 a.m. Jan. 2.
According to an arrest warrant, Mason and an unidentified accomplice were responsible for the shooting.
Police said a few minutes after the shooting, Mason was driving a black Acura TL when he sped westbound through a stop sign on Lampton Street and crashed into an LMPD cruiser. According to court documents, Mason got out of the car and led police on a short foot chase before he was captured by officers.
When questioned about why he ran, he allegedly told officers that he was both intoxicated and scared.
Police said he did not have a valid driver's license and was driving a stolen vehicle. He was initially arrested for disregarding a stop sign, driving without a license, two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and receipt of stolen property.
According to court records, he was released from jail Jan. 3 on his on recognizance.
But on Feb. 8, police charged Mason with murder and he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections again. According to court documents, police found several firearms inside the stolen vehicle that matched shell casings found at the scene.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
