LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dorion Tisby died at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at University of Louisville Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police said Tisby was found shot on East Oak Street. The coroner's office said the shooting happened around 11:53 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects and had made no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
