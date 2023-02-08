LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day.
According to court documents, Lloyd Mason is charged in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Dorion Tisby.
Louisville Metro Police say Tisby was found shot on East Oak Street, near South Preston Street on New Year's Day, shortly before midnight. He was taken to UofL Hospital, where the Jefferson County Coroner's Office says he died just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 2.
According to an arrest warrant, Mason and an unidentified accomplice were responsible for the shooting.
Police say a few minutes after the shooting, Mason was driving a black Acura TL when he sped westbound through a stop sign on Lampton Street and crashed into an LMPD cruiser. According to court documents, Mason got out of the car and led police on a short foot chase before he was captured by officers.
When questioned about why he ran, he allegedly told officers that he was both intoxicated and scared.
Police say he did not have a valid driver's license and was driving a stolen vehicle. He was initially arrested for disregarding a stop sign, driving with a license, two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and receipt of stolen property.
According to court records, he was released from jail on his on recognizance on Jan. 3.
But on Feb. 8, police charged Mason with murder and he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections again. According to court documents, police found several firearms inside the stolen vehicle that matched shell casings found at the scene.
Mason is scheduled to be arraigned on the new murder charge on Feb. 9.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.