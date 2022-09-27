LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday morning after police said he killed a motorcyclist while drunk.
According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Police said Tun was backing out of the driveway of a home on New Cut Road, near the intersection of Scottsdale Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. Sunday. At the same time, a motorcyclist was driving southbound on New Cut Road.
Police said the motorcyclist — later identified as 53-year-old James Purvis — crashed into Tun's vehicle and slid about 100 feet. Purvis was taken to University of Louisville Hospital via ambulance, where he died.
According to court documents, Tun smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. A portable breath test indicated that his blood alcohol content was .149.
A judge set Tun's bond at $250,000 and suspended his license.
