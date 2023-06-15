LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people who were arrested weeks after police said a toddler shot himself in the leg appeared in court Thursday morning.
The boy's parents, Jherrel White and Jazmine Wiggins, as well as his uncle, Dejuan Floyd Jr., were all charged with criminal abuse of a child, among other charges.
Jefferson District Judge Mary Jude Wolford set each of their bonds at $100,000, full cash.
This stems from an incident in May when court documents said a 3-year-old was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Court documents said the child was staying at his mother's house, and Floyd, his uncle, was caring for him.
Police said the boy found the gun and shot himself in the leg.
White and Wiggins came home and found the boy on the couch with the gunshot wound, according to court documents.
Floyd said he was asleep at the time.
Instead of calling 911, police said the three spent three hours finding something to cover the wound, asking a neighbor to help treat the child and coming up with a "cover story."
Wiggins, the child's mother, became emotional in court, but Wolford denied a motion to reduce her bond.
"I understand, judge, she wasn't present, but the allegations are when she discovered it, she did not immediately seek treatment for her child," said a representative for the prosecution's side. "And then the allegations go on further that she was attempting to clean up evidence of this after the fact. I mean, this is serious."
"It is very serious," Wolford said.
Police said they found the child's bloody clothes in a garbage can at his parents' home.
The gunshot wound fractured the child's femur.
White, Wiggins and Floyd are not to have contact with each other or the child if they bond out. They are also forbidden to have firearms.
Related Stories:
- Family members arrested weeks after 3-year-old shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
- 3-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.