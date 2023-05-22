LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of attacking another man with a hatchet pleaded not guilty in court Monday to assault and criminal mischief charges.
Police records show the alleged incident happened May 10. That's when a witness came to the police department and said Cortez Cunningham hit a victim with a hatchet.
Records say Cunningham and the victim are acquaintances but started arguing at the victim's home. The witness told police that's when Cunningham retrieved the hatchet from his vehicle and began chasing the victim.
Police records indicate the victim tried to escape inside his home on Northwestern Parkway near 27th Street, but Cunningham hit him on his shoulder with the hatchet, leaving a 6-inch long cut.
The victim was able to get his door closed, but Cunningham hit and broke the glass door, according to court records. Cunningham left the scene when he couldn't get inside.
Police posted surveillance video on social media, asking for help identifying Cunningham, and he was arrested on May 20.
In court Monday Cunningham's attorneys argued that his past offenses in Indiana should not factor into his current case and argued for a lower bond.
The judge agreed that Cunningham could post ten percent of his $10,000 bond.
