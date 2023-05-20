LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a man, after a brief standoff Saturday, accused of hitting someone in the back with a hatchet.
Police released information Thursday, saying they were searching for Cartez Lamont Cunningham in connection to the alleged assault May 10 at Northwestern Parkway and 27th Street.
In a social media post Saturday afternoon, LMPD said Cunningham was arrested by 1st and 2nd division officers and is charged with felony assault.
The victim of the alleged assault is expected to recover, police said.
