LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police investigators are looking for a man accused of hitting someone in the back with a hatchet.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on social media. He is described as a Black man between 45 and 55 years old. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds, according to the post.
LMPD investigators said it happened around 1 p.m. May 10 on Northwestern Parkway near 27th Street.
Officers said the suspect made a getaway inside a white or cream Chrysler 300 with large gold rims.
Police said the victim is expected to recover.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to submit a tip anonymously by calling the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673) or using the online crime tip portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.