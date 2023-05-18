LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police investigators are looking for a man accused of hitting someone in the back with a hatchet.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, later identified as Cartez Lamont Cunningham, on social media on Thursday.
He is described as a Black man between 45 and 55 years old. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds, according to the post.
LMPD investigators said it happened around 1 p.m. May 10 on Northwestern Parkway near 27th Street.
Officers said Cunningham made a getaway inside a white or cream Chrysler 300 with large gold rims.
Police said the victim is expected to recover.
Late Thursday evening, LMPD said thanks to the department's tip line, they were able to identify Cunningham as the suspect and said he "has ties to Indiana."
A felony warrant for his arrest on an assault charge has been issued. Police said he should be considered "armed and dangerous," and should not be approached.
If you have any information on where Cunningham might be or if you see him, you're asked to submit a tip anonymously by calling the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673) or using the online crime tip portal.
