LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a minor for an armed carjacking that happened in the Middletown Walmart parking lot.
It took place Wednesday just before noon at the Walmart off Shelbyville Road. Once officers got a description of the car, they were able to track it down and follow it.
The car was then abandoned on Cecil Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Middletown police and Louisville Metro Police worked together to catch the suspect.
The minor was brought to a juvenile detention center.
