LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase.
According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Detectives and deputies got a tip about Greenwell's location, according to the news release. The release does not specify that location but said a perimeter was established and Greenwell was taken into custody without incident.
Greenwell was wanted for multiple counts of wanton endangerment and theft and drug related charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff's Office. That office asked the public to be on the lookout for him last week.
After his apprehension, the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office added new charges, including first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receipt of stolen property.
Authorities said Greenwell was found with a four-wheeler that had been stolen from Meade County, Kentucky. That four-wheeler will be returned to its owner.
Greenwell is currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
