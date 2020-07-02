LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man has been sentenced for tax fraud and selling counterfeit merchandise.
Yan Chen had accepted a plea deal for selling fake Louis Vuitton purses, Beats headphones and North Face jackets. IRS officials say Chen was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation. He must also serve eight weekends in jail, and pay nearly $275,000 in restitution.
Federal officials say Chen imported the counterfeit items from China and sold them at a purse party in Nelson County and at flea markets in Bowling Green and Cave City.
Investigators say they seized 11,000 items with a street value of over $2 million.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.