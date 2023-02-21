LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As copper thieves continue to target light poles on the state's highways, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that its offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
That amount doubles the previous reward of $2,500 that was offered in August 2022.
KYTC officials recently released updated surveillance images showing suspects damaging light poles to get to the copper wiring inside. Thieves remove the backs of the bases to get to the copper, which they then sell for scrap.
Officials say the thieves have caused about $380,000 in damage this year. Taxpayers foot the bill for every light pole that needs repair.
"Even if thieves only steal a portion of the wire, we have to replace the entire length of the wire within the conduit run because the wire can’t be reconnected," said Matt Bullock, chief engineer for the Department of Highways for KYTC District 5, in an earlier WDRB report on the thefts.
Officials say the equivalent of about 18 miles of copper, much of it along I-64, I-65 and I-264, has been stolen, making night driving conditions more dangerous on those interstates.
"We have about eight or nine interchanges where they're completely dark at this time," said Bullock. "So this is a public safety issue."
Kentuckians can use the following contacts to report wire thefts or dark interstates:
- Report any information about wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Office at 502-330-7506. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you may be eligible for the reward.
- Report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
- Report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 888-FOR-KYTC.
KYTC crews are always in marked vehicles when performing maintenance work on light poles. So if you see someone not in a marked vehicle tampering with a light pole, call one of the numbers above or Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
