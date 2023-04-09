LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Paducah were arrested on Wednesday by police after three of their four kids tested positive for illegal drugs in their systems.
Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, were both arrested by Paducah police. They initially brought their 2-year-old daughter to the hospital last month because she was in and out of consciousness.
Tests taken showed that she had cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and fentanyl in her system. Burns and Burnside both denied using illegal drugs.
Amid the investigation, the couple's three other children also tested positive for illegal drugs. A 3-year-old had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a 2-month-old had cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl in her system and the information for a fourth child are pending on what exact drugs were in their system.
When searing their home, police found 2.5 grams of cocaine in plastic baggie, a contained that tested positive for meth and a small amount of marijuana in their kitchen.
All four children were removed from the home by Social Services.
Police said their charges include criminal abuse, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance and more charges are likely.
