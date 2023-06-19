LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was arrested in Texas, accused of shooting an Uber driver in El Paso.
Phoebe Copas, 48, is charged with assault after shooting 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia on Friday. The El Paso Police Department said Copas was a passenger when Piedra was shot on US 54 near the border.
Police said Copas admitted to shooting Pierdra and told them she thought she was being taken to Mexico. Detectives said the investigation does not support a kidnapping happened or that Piedra was driving from Copas' destination.
Police said Piedra is in the hospital in critical condition.
Copas' bond was set at $1 million.
