LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ashland, Kentucky woman is behind bars and charged with manslaughter after police said a 2-year-old died after ingesting fentanyl.
According to Kentucky State Police, Brittney Copodonna was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. She has been booked into the Boyd County Detention Center.
Police said the incident took place on Feb. 14. Troopers were sent to a residence on Greentree Court in Ashland, Kentucky, after someone at the home reported that a child there was unresponsive.
The child was taken via ambulance to King's Daughters Medical Center, where the juvenile was pronounced dead. Police said the child died of fentanyl ingestion.
A search warrant was executed at the home, and police allegedly found evidence of fentanyl in the room where the child was found.
Copodonna was indicted on Tuesday and arrested on Thursday. She's charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
She remains in the Boyd County Detention Center.
