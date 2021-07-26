LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother in Kokomo, Indiana, is facing charges in connection with the death of an infant, according to a report by FOX 59.
On April 25, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Rue Royale North on a report of an unconscious, unresponsive 10-month-old child.
Kokomo is located almost 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
Deputies were performing CPR on the infant when police arrived. Medics transported the child to a nearby hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead.
The child was identified as Ace Groleau. The Howard County Coroner's Office ruled the death as a homicide.
After an investigation, charges were filed against the child's mother. Nicole Groleau, 30, faces charges of battery with death to a person under 14 years old, and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.
Groleau has not been arrested and police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).
Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.
