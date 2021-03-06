LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of a Hardin County grocery store.
The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Friday at the parking lot of the Crossroads IGA in Upton, Kentucky, according to a news release from KSP.
After a preliminary investigation, state police said Ryan Woodrum, 25, found his wife's car in the grocery store parking lot after it had been stolen from their Hart County home.
In the parking lot, Woodrum confronted Joseph Smith, 25, who police said was the occupant of the stolen vehicle.
"A physical altercation ensued," KSP said in its news release. "At some point during the altercation Woodrum fired a handgun striking Smith."
Smith, of Cecilia, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. His body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy scheduled for Saturday.
State police did not say if Woodrum is facing any charges in connection to the fatal shooting.
"The case is still under investigation," KSP said in its news release, "and at the conclusion it will be turned over to a Hardin County Grand Jury for review."
