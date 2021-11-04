LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff's office contacted Kentucky State Police about an officer-involved shooting just before 1:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Trooper Nick Hale, a spokesperson for KSP, said a male suspect was airlifted to UK Healthcare Hospital in Lexington in critical condition, and a sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital in Lebanon, Kentucky, and was listed as stable.
KSP has not yet released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, what led up to it, or the nature of either person's injuries.
