David Puyear

David Puyear (Source: LaRue County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LaRue County man has confessed to killing his girlfriend and burying her body.

David Puyear pleaded guilty to manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and multiple other charges. It's all tied to the 2016 killing of Angel Jessie.

It took five years for police to find her body on a property near Puyear's Buffalo, Kentucky home. He cut a plea deal Monday to spend 25 years in prison.

Puyear's son, Shawn, was also charged in the case. He received four years for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags