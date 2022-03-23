LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second man is facing charges after human remains were found on a LaRue County property.
Shawn Puyear is charged with complicity to murder, complicity to abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
His father, David Puyear, was arrested in September 2021 on the same charges.
The men are charged in the murder of Angel Jessie, according to court documents. She was the girlfriend of David Puyear, according to LaRue Commonwealth Attorney Terry Geoghegan said.
Investigators believe she was killed sometime in May of 2016.
The men are accused of burying her body in the backyard of a home on Corinth Road in Buffalo, Kentucky, which is about six miles southwest of Hodgenville.
“The allegations are that this person was killed and then she was buried at a location close to where one of the defendants lived," Geoghegan said.
The remains weren't found until last year after a tip was sent to Kentucky State Police.
Geoghegan added that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
