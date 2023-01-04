LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police.
Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting on Jan. 3. It happened near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue.
Buckner is one of the founding members of Louisville-based singing group Linkin' Bridge.
The group became household names after making it to the finals on the reality show "America's Got Talent" in 2016.
Buckner took the stage with his fellow bandmates, Montre Davis, Shon "China" Lacy, and Rome Kimbrough, on finale night of America's Got Talent singing "See You Again," by rapper Wiz Khalifa, featuring singer Charlie Puth.
In the opening, Buckner sings, "Why'd you have to leave so soon, why'd you have to go?"
The song echoes in many minds now, following Buckner's death.
"I don't believe it was his time, you know he's gone too soon," said Davis.
The former bandmates credit their success, to Buckner's drive and motivation.
"If it wasn't for him, it wouldn't be us," Lacy said.
The group of four hailed from West Louisville, and prided themselves in doing better for their community and advocating against gun violence.
But now they say they feel like someone in their community, turned their back on them.
"He died in his own hood," Lacy said. "He's against that type of lifestyle, period. All of us are. That's why Linkin' Bridge worked so well."
Louisville Metro Police declined to comment, only saying it is under investigation.
Buckner's death is one of six homicides in Louisville, in the first three days of the year.
"We kill each other everyday in the hood," Lacy said. "Before this I've sung at, I can't even count on my hand how many funerals I've sung at from gun violence. Not one march to these people that died in the hood."
Buckner left the group in 2018 to pursue other opportunities, but the original members said the bond remained.
"There's nothing you can do to bring him back, he's gone, and like China said, we'll see him again," Davis said.
The group hangs on to memories of their time practicing, touring, and making appearances all over the country.
But the group remains frustrated by a familiar pain. They are now pleading for others put down their guns, hoping to find justice for their friend.
"Everything that's done in the darkness will come to light," Davis said.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
