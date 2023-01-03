LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, in Louisville's Central Business District, adjacent to the Russell neighborhood.
Ellis said officers were sent to the scene on on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of this writing, the victim has not been publicly identified. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
