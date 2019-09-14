LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly stole a car by holding its owner at gunpoint on Sept. 3.
Police said Justin Kaningini, 19, approached a man on Hunt Club Lane near Iroquois Park and pulled out a gun. According to Kaningini's arrest report, he then pointed the gun at the man and demanded he give him his car.
On Sept. 5, police stopped Kaningini in the stolen car near Cherokee Park and arrested him.
Kaningini is being charged with first-degree robbery, and police said the car has been returned to its owner.
