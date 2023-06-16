LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday after police said he was found with several drugs, forged social security cards and a 7-year-old girl just west of Iroquois Park.
According to court documents, 47-year-old Chad Carter was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Thursday morning.
The investigation began just after 9:30 a.m. after officers were called to the Cardinal Market on St. Andrews Church Road, near Cardinal Woods Drive, on a report of a man in a vehicle with a little girl and a big dog, exposing himself.
A witness pointed officers to a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, and police said they spotted Carter, who had his pants down. According to court documents, Carter quickly pulled his pants up when he saw police coming.
When police asked Carter if he had any weapons or drugs in the vehicle, he allegedly told them no, but police said they spotted a knife in the driver's side door handle and a jar of marijuana and a grinder on the floor board on the driver's side.
Police said there were also two dogs in the vehicle -- one of which appeared aggressive -- along with Carter's 7-year-old daughter.
An open bottle of liquor was in the car next to the child, according to an arrest report. The girl's mother came to collect her, and the dogs were taken by Louisville Metro Animal Services.
After the child and dog were safely removed, police said they began a search of the vehicle. According to court documents, police found a blue leather container with suspected heroin inside. They also allegedly found at least eight forged social security cards, a drug scale and several pills.
Carter was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance not in a proper prescription container, criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
