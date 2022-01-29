LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Newburg neighborhood Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of Valla Road, near Poplar Level Road, around 9:40 p.m. Police found a female who had been shot.
She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
