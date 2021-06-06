LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after four people were shot in three separate shootings Sunday evening.
Police believe the first shooting occurred in the Park Hill neighborhood, near 15th and Oak streets around 6:45 p.m., LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.
The man shot was taken to Jewish Hospital on his own accord. His injury is believed to be non-life threatening, Ruoff said.
In another incident, Ruoff said a man and woman were taken to University of Louisville Hospital after being shot around Phillips Lane near the Kentucky Exposition Center. They also have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody in either shooting.
In a third incident, LMPD Second Division Officers found a man shot in the 1600 of South 11th Street, not far from West Hill Street, around 10:30 p.m. The man was transported to University of Louisville with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
