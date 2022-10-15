LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue.
Police believe the man, age unknown, was shot in the 3000 block of Wilson, and then walked to Beech Street and called police.
The man was alert and conscious while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Smiley said. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information involving shootings is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
