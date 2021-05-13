LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to the shooting at Montana and Weller avenues — near Central Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood — around 5:44 p.m. Thursday, department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Smiley said responding officers found the man outside "on the corner." He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear whether or not he was a resident of the area, Smiley said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and canvassing the neighborhood, but do not yet have any suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
