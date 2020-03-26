LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening.
According to department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, LMPD officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the intersection of South Ninth Street and Broadway on a report of a car crash. When officers arrived at the scene, Smiley said they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, who had been shot and was being taken to University Hospital for treatment.
EMS took the man to the hospital from the scene of the accident, and police said he died from his injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information related to the fatal shooting is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.