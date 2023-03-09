LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was stabbed in Valley Station early Thursday.
LMPD Third Division officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Constance Drive near Kroger a little after midnight, according to a news release. That's where officers located a man with a stab wound.
The victim was taken to University Hospital, but police said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
LMPD have no suspects, and anyone with information is urged to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit an anonymous tip through the online crime portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.