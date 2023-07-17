LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hospitalized early Monday after a shooting in downtown Louisville near the old Greyhound Bus Station.
It happened around 3:45 a.m., according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's when officers from LMPD’s First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Officers found a woman with gunshot wound to her leg in the parking lot of a business at that location.
NEW at 5 AM | LMPD at Muhammad Ali and 8th for a shooting. Forensic crime unit here. LMPD laying evidence markers on the west side of the old Greyhound lot. We know this happened around 3:45 am this morning. No details on the extent of the shooting yet. (5:06 am) @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/q7XqjYKySe— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) July 17, 2023
Officers rendered medical attention to the woman until EMS arrived and took her to UofL Hospital. Police said her injuries did not appear life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating to determine if the victim was shot where she was found or at another location. LMPD's non-fatal shooting unit is handling the investigation,
There are no suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
