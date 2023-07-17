LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A  woman was hospitalized early Monday after a shooting in downtown Louisville near the old Greyhound Bus Station. 

It happened around 3:45 a.m., according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's when officers from LMPD’s First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Officers found a woman with gunshot wound to her leg in the parking lot of a business at that location.

Officers rendered medical attention to the woman until EMS arrived and took her to UofL Hospital. Police said her injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the victim was shot where she was found or at another location. LMPD's non-fatal shooting unit is handling the investigation, 

There are no suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.