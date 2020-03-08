LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville man is behind bars after a standoff with police that started Saturday night stretched into Sunday morning.
Kyle McCormick, 25, a convicted felon, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he held his grandmother, his younger brother and one of his brother's friends at gunpoint Saturday night at a house in the 300 block of Short Street, according to his arrest report. McCormick then barricaded himself in a bedroom of the house and engaged in a standoff with Louisville Metro Police Department officers and members of LMPD's SWAT Unit.
McCormick's grandmother told police that she was doing laundry at the house when McCormick "unlawfully entered" the residence around 5 p.m., according to McCormick's arrest report. She told police that her grandson was "erratic and made statements that he believed people were watching him," according to the arrest report. When the grandmother, McCormick's younger brother and his friend tried to leave the house, McCormick pointed a small handgun at her and "stated no one would be leaving," the report says. He then reportedly began stacking tool boxes in front of the door to block victims from leaving.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were dispatched to the house around 9:20 p.m. on a report of domestic trouble, according to McCormick's arrest report. A third-party caller told police that "her friend was being held against her will at gunpoint by the friend's grandson, McCormick," the report says. When police arrived and entered the house, officers were able to get the victims to safety, and McCormick reportedly barricaded himself in a bedroom in the back of the residence.
LMPD's SWAT unit was notified of the incident once a perimeter was established around the house, and McCormick was taken into custody nearly 12 hours after he first entered the house. McCormick reportedly fired two shots inside the house during the standoff, but his arrest report does not say if shots were fired while the victims were inside the house.
Police searched the home and found marijuana, a pipe consistent with meth use, a loaded handgun and other firearm accessories. LMPD also learned that McCormick was wanted out of Floyd County, Indiana, for auto theft. Police found the stolen vehicle near the home where the standoff took place.
McCormick faces a long list of charges, including kidnapping of an adult, two counts of kidnapping a minor, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree burglary, tampering with a prisoner-monitoring device, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and more. He will be arraigned in court Monday morning.
