LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in Old Louisville Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers initially responded to a reported shooting at 2nd and Kentucky streets right before 7 p.m. Officers said they found a man who had sustained "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."
After an investigation, officers determined that the shooting actually took place in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street. Police said the victim was "alert, conscious and talking" when being taken to University Hospital.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
