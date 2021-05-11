LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening at Wyandotte Park.
LMPD officers were called to the park around 7 p.m., according to Officer Beth Ruoff, who said the victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in a private vehicle.
"Detectives responded to the hospital and it was determined the injuries were non-life-threatening," Ruoff said in a statement.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division are investigation the shooting, but Ruoff said they had made no arrests in the case as of Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
