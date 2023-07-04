LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department are searching for suspects after a shooting overnight in the Russell neighborhood left a man hospitalized.
It happened around 2:25 a.m., according to a news release. That's when officers from LMPD's First Division responded a shooting report in the 600 block of S. 26th Street, which is near W. Chestnut Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot.
Police said the victim was alert and conscious as he was taken UofL Hospital, and his injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
