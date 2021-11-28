LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed while traveling on Interstate 64 near the Gene Snyder Freeway.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a stabbing around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. A woman was found by officers and taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, Ruoff said.
A suspect left the scene of the incident before police arrived.
Ruoff said LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is leading the investigation.
