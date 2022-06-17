LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was found guilty of tax evasion in federal court on Friday.
Keith Hunter didn't pay income taxes for five different years between 2000 and 2011, according to court documents. It totaled more than $1.1 million.
Hunter concealed his assets from the IRS by hiding it in a client escrow account, buying a house as an alleged charitable donation and other ways.
He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
There is no parole in the federal system.
