LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves didn't want an SUV at a Louisville car dealership — just its wheels.
Bob Hook Chevrolet employees arrived at work Monday to find all four wheels on a GMC Yukon Denali missing. Surveillance pictures show the theft happened around 3:30 a.m at the Bardstown Road dealership.
Two men in a gray Chevy Malibu, believed to be a "2018-2012" model, took off with the wheels, the Hook family said.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.