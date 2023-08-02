LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison for preparing false tax returns.
In December 2021, a federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment charging Krlos Hidalgo and Esther Baldeon with aiding in the preparation of false tax returns. According to the indictment, Baldeon helped in the preparation of false tax returns that contained false dependents.
Investigators said the purpose of the false dependents was to obtain Additional Child Tax Credits for the taxpayers. Between 2012-16, Baldeon and Hidalgo are accused of knowing that the taxpayers were not entitled to the Additional Child Tax Credits.
Hidalgo and Baldeon will also serve one year of supervised release at the conclusion of their prison sentence. They agreed to surrender more than $127,000 to the IRS.
