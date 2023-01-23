LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville stopped more than $260 million of counterfeit goods and more than 2,100 pounds of drugs last year.
According to a news release, a large majority of the counterfeit items came from overseas. Officers seized an average of nearly six packages a night of counterfeit items. If sold at Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), the items would have been around $267.5 million.
Some of the items seized included counterfeit designer bracelets, counterfeit jewelry, footwear, bags, wallets and electronics.
"These past year's seizures show the great job our CBP officers here in Louisville do," said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. "Protecting the American economy protects the American people, and our officers continue to use their training, knowledge, and skills to identify high-risk shipments and shut down illicit suppliers."
Louisville officers also stopped 2,826 shipments of narcotics. Marijuana was the top drug seized in Louisville, with officers stopping a total of 11,818 pounds. Officers stopped almost 2,400 pounds of methamphetamine and 926 pounds of steroids.
The agency also inspected agricultural shipments entering the U.S. Illegal entry of plant pests, prohibited plant products and animal products capable of introducing foreign animal diseases are stopped.
