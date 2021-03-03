LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Accused of pushing pills to patients, a Louisville dentist is facing federal charges.
Paul Yaggie, 48, was arrested Wednesday outside of Dixie Chompers on Sadie Lane during a raid by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Investigators believe Yaggie continued to see patients — and prescribed hundreds of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills — after his dental license was suspended in September 2020, according to court documents. Yaggie also allegedly abandoned his patient files after being evicted from his office in early January.
According to court documents, one of Yaggie's patients told investigators the dentist gave them hydrocodone and penicillin prescriptions in a parking lot adjacent to his business in February — more than a month after he was evicted. Yaggie, the patient said, charged them $200 for the prescriptions, which were rejected by a pharmacy, and for upcoming dental work that the patient said was never completed.
Yaggie has been charged with illegal distribution of controlled substances. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
