LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check.
When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
Officers then searched a car and found more marijuana, nearly four grams of suspected heroin and more than 40 suspected oxycodone and fentanyl pills.
Five people are now facing various drug charges.
