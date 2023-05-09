LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he met a 15-year-old girl online, took her to his home, gave her drugs and raped her.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Richard Pelphrey is facing several felony charges out of Oldham County.
Oldham County Police said the crimes took place sometime between Jan. 22 to Feb. 9.
According to court documents, the 15-year-old victim created a profile on a social media dating app. While using the platform, she was contacted by Pelphrey, who identified himself as "Rick."
Pelphrey agreed to pick the teen up down the street from her Oldham County home.
Police said after she was in her vehicle, Pelphrey gave her Adderall, a common treatment for ADHD. He then drove her to his home and allegedly gave her cocaine.
Police said when she told him she was only 15, he said he didn't care about her age and remarked on "how hot it was she was so young."
At that point, Pelphrey and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse.
The victim later told police she was under the influence of the cocaine, according to court documents.
Pelphrey then took the victim home. On the way, police said he stopped at Walgreen's and bought her "Plan B" contraceptives. Before going inside, Pelphrey allegedly instructed the teen to tell anyone who asked that she was his daughter.
After this incident, Pelphrey and the victim continued to communicate via text messages. Police said the victim sent him nude images of herself, and they made plans to meet again.
Upon their second meeting, Pelphrey again picked the teen up down the street from her home and gave her Adderall. Once inside his home, the pair again engaged in sexual intercourse, according to police. During this time, police said he choked her and then took her home.
A warrant was issued for Pelphrey's arrest on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
He's charged with two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy, one count of procurement or promotion of the use of a minor by electronic means, two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction by a minor, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree strangulation, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and selling a controlled substance to a minor.
He was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and then released a short time later after paying his $100,000 full-cash bond, according to the jail.
