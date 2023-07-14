LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he severely beat a pair of 5-year-old twin boys, placing one of them in the washing machine.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Joshua Morley was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Thursday night.
Police said the incident took place on Wednesday. Officers were called to Norton Children's Hospital after a pair of 5-year-old twins were brought in with "extreme" injuries. According to court documents, they were brought to the emergency room with what appeared to be "blunt force trauma" to their genitals and foreheads.
One victim had blunt force trauma to the abdomen, as well as an acute liver injury.
Police said when interviewed separately, both children told officers that Morley, their mother's boyfriend, held them up by their hair and punched them several times in their foreheads and private areas.
One of the victims allegedly told police that he was "put in the laundry" by Morley. He said it was dark and he couldn't breathe.
The other victim told officers separately that he saw Morley put his brother in the washer and close the lid. He also said he heard the machine "making noises," according to police.
Morley was arrested at his home, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
He's charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
Morley is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.