LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been accused of trying to strangle a police officer to death.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Davion Cromartie was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Friday evening. He's facing several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.
The incident took place on July 14, just after 4 p.m., when officers were called to a reported case of domestic violence at an apartment near the intersection of West Hill Street and South 3rd Street in Old Louisville.
Police said a woman had called and said her boyfriend refused to leave and she wanted him removed.
When police arrived, they were unable to find the caller, so they knocked on the apartment door.
According to arrest reports, Cromartie answered the door. Police said the caller then walked up to the door. When Cromartie saw her, he allegedly tried to push his way through the officers to get to her.
Police then tried to put handcuffs on Cromartie, but he resisted, according to court documents, and a fight broke out. Cromartie allegedly placed his legs around an officer's neck and locked him in a chokehold for 30-40 seconds.
The officer, who couldn't breathe, was afraid for his life, and started reaching for his gun. At that point, police said Cromartie reached for it as well.
Seeing her fellow officer in trouble, a female officer tried to help him. That's when police said Cromartie's girlfriend, 24-year-old Darla Collins, attacked the female officer.
When the female officer tried to pull her taser, both Cromartie and Collins tried to disarm her, with Cromartie punching her in the face.
Both Cromartie and Collins were eventually arrested. Cromartie is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, third-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, disarming a peace officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, violation of a EPO/DVO and third-degree criminal mischief.
Collins was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer, obstructing government operations and attempted disarming of a police officer.
As of Tuesday, Cromartie was still being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. A mugshot was not immediately available for Collins.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.