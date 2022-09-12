LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning.
The shooting took place around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue, near the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital but later died. At the time of this writing, that man has not been identified.
Spalding is charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
Anyone with additional information can anonymously report it here or call LMPD's crime tip line at 574-LMPD.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.