LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in Hillview early Saturday morning after authorities said he was caught engaging in human trafficking.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Michael Broughton was arrested by the Hillview Police Department just before 2 a.m.
Police said an undercover officer arranged to have a meetup with a prostitute at a location in Hillview. A silver Volkswagen Beetle pulled up to the arranged location just before 1 a.m. According to court documents, the female prostitute was the driver and Broughton was sitting in the passenger seat.
When police met with the pair, officers could smell "a strong odor" of marijuana, according to court documents. Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a glass pipe and suspected heroin inside.
Broughton allegedly told police that he didn't know the woman in the car very well and that he was just "along for a ride."
But, according to court documents, the woman told officers that he was her boyfriend and that they'd been staying at area hotels for several weeks. She said Broughton forced her into prostitution, threatened to kill her family, destroy her property and ruin her life if she didn't "turn a trick" to bring in money.
Police said Broughton makes all of the appointments, drives her to the various locations and keeps all of the money that she makes to buy drugs.
The woman allegedly told officers that Broughton had no job and her prostitution proceeds was his only source of income.
Broughton was arrested and charged with human trafficking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
