LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 71 Sunday night.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Quincey Evans is charged with Murder, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License.
Police said the crash took place in the northbound lanes of I-71, near Zorn Avenue, shortly before 7:30 p.m.
According to court documents, witnesses said they saw a white Ford F-150 swerving back-and-forth across the northbound lanes. As it neared the split with I-264, the driver lost control and the truck slid across all three lanes, according to witnesses. It then hit the guardrail on the right shoulder and overturned, coming to rest between the guardrail and the rock wall.
Police say Evans was identified as the driver of the truck. He was wearing a seat belt and had to be removed by first responders, according to the arrest report. He allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol, and had glassy, bloodshot eyes.
The passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. That person's identity has not been released.
Evans was taken to UofL Hospital, where his blood-alcohol level was registered at .167, according to an arrest report.
Police say his driver's license had been suspended.
Additionally, police say someone was taken from the vehicle in critical condition. It is not clear from the report if this was Evans or a third person.
Online records indicate that Evans is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, but as of Monday morning, he had yet to be booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, according to the online booking log. At the time of this writing, no mugshot is available.
All lanes of Interstate 71 north near Zorn Avenue were shut down after the crash. The interstate reopened at around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Traffic update: I-71 Traffic is being diverted off to Zorn Avenue. https://t.co/vYbhtFjrZI— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) April 11, 2022
